FOCUS ON PEPE ROSADO and the Royal Brooch

Pepe, who has had a lifelong interest in history, first became Manager of the Gibraltar Tourist Office in London in 1982, a role he held until 1988. From 1987, he was also the Director of Tourism here in Gibraltar.

This “is what I really wanted to be, that was my aspiration”, he said. At the same time, he was also the Air Terminal Manager. He then served as CEO of the Trade and Industry Department before becoming Housing Manager in late 1988. He retired in 1992.Pepe Rosado has always remembered that during the Royal Visit to Gibraltar in 1954, HM Queen Elizabeth II was gifted a diamond brooch. The diamond brooch was made in the form of Gibraltar’s castle and key coat of arms.

