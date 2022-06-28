Royal Visit Represents Staunch Support for Rock’s British Sovereignty
TIMELY AND COORDINATED
Gibraltar has seen an upturn in important visits that have snowballed into this significant moment in history where Llanitos once again find themselves in the spotlight under anachronistic claims. Last year, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo received Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab – then UK Foreign Secretary- while other significant high-ranking officials have made similar visits since then. Prince Edward presented the Royal Gibraltar Regiment with new Colours at Windsor Castle in the presence of The Queen before visiting the Rock, which also set the tone. It was a grand ceremony with likely intent to promote the Rock’s Britishness amongst the many MPs fighting the Rock’s corner who were in attendance. Indeed, Gibraltar Governor Sir David Steel said in an interview following the event that the Royal visit was a clear reminder of the ‘unbreakable bond between the UK and Gibraltar’.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
28-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Basque backing for Gibraltar is symbolic of wider support
- Budget session starts in Parliament today
- Royal Visit Represents Staunch Support for Rock’s British Sovereignty
- FOCUS ON PEPE ROSADO and the Royal Brooch
- Successful Gibraltar Pride organised by LGBTQ+ Committee
- No goodies expected in hard budget tomorrow
- Recruitment for Miss Gibraltar 2022 underway
- Fight against inflation