Budget session starts in Parliament today

The Gibraltar Parliament meets this morning at 10.30am for the budget session. This is when the Government will set out its spending plans for the financial year and review the state of public finances and of the economy in general.

The Chief Minister will open the session and will be replied to by the Leader of the Opposition. They will be followed by the Deputy Chief Minister and then by every Government and Opposition Member in turn. The session traditionally broadens into a state of the nation debate, with Ministers reporting on their departments and Opposition Members responding to each in turn.

