Basque backing for Gibraltar is symbolic of wider support
RIGHTS
Arnaldo Otegi, who is the coordinator of Euskal Herria Bildu, set out his reasoning on Gibraltar to advance his own argument that there would be Spaniards in the Basque Country who might feel their rights would be better upheld by an independent republic than they are presently as part of Spain. The party, more generally known as EH Bildu for short, has been one of the nationalist groups who have supported Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with their votes in the Spanish Parliament.
Bildu holds 5 seats in the Congress in Madrid as well as 21 of the 75 seats in the Basque Parliament. They have one seat in the European Parliament where they sit with the group of the Left known as GUE/NGL.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
28-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Basque backing for Gibraltar is symbolic of wider support
- Budget session starts in Parliament today
- Royal Visit Represents Staunch Support for Rock’s British Sovereignty
- FOCUS ON PEPE ROSADO and the Royal Brooch
- Successful Gibraltar Pride organised by LGBTQ+ Committee
- No goodies expected in hard budget tomorrow
- Recruitment for Miss Gibraltar 2022 underway
- Fight against inflation