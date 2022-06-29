Garcia warns of potential “chaos” of no treaty

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has warned the Gibraltar Parliament of potential “chaos” at the border in the event of no agreement with the European Union.
He has explained that, although the Government and the U.K. have worked closely to mitigate the effects of no deal, there are certain areas where mitigation will simply not be possible.NO DEAL
Dr Garcia was the third speaker in the Budget debate that started on Tuesday, after the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition. He set out in some detail the plans which have been put into effect to prepare for the eventuality of no agreement, making the point that this was “not an attractive proposition” nor where the Government wished to land politically.
