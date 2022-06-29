SUMMARY OF CHIEF MINISTER’S BUDGET ADDRESS

In his preliminary remarks, Mr Picardo considered that it is incumbent on the Government – in the face of challenges - to continue to act in this Budget as we have in the past, in a manner that is both responsible and prudent.“Additionally, in taking the steps we will need to take today we must act with a view to protecting the overall economic integrity of the nation’s finances in the short, medium and long term” he said.The Government have an obligation to act to ensure that the spending required by the COVID pandemic is repaid as efficiently as possible and in a manner that provides as little drag for future generations of Gibraltarians as possible and have set out to ensure that key public services can continue to be seamlessly provided, the Chief Minister confirmed.The budget aims to raise revenue where possible and avoiding any austerity or hardship in any instance.

29-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR