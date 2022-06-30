New facilities will take sports to new level says Linares

In his contribution to the 2022 budget debate in the Gibraltar Parliament, the Minister for Sport Steven Linares has said that the investment in infrastructure made by the Government has brought a number of international competitions here.

He said that the Europa facility was now a hive of activity and that the Lathbury pool and athletics facility would be ready soon.Mr Linares spoke for over an hour as he reported to Parliament on the departments for which he has responsibility. He explained that community use of the Europa Sports Park meant that badminton, rhythmic gymnastics, futsal and others were now making use of the new sports hall.

