National Economic Plan moving with car factory says Bossano

In his written contribution to the budget debate, the Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano has revealed that a Gibraltar-based company is set to manufacture electric taxi cabs as part of the National Economic Plan. He attended the launch in Italy recently.

ETIOCA

Sir Joe said that the company, Etioca, is in discussion with the Government of Latvia about a possible production factory there. The aim is that in 2024 the first 10,000 seven seater vehicles will be on the road and that the annual production in 2025 will be 45,000 units, increasing to 100,000 by 2027.

The above reflects the international dimension of the National Economic Plan which aims to attract companies to establish themselves in Gibraltar “with products that can be created by subsidiaries of the Gibraltar headquarters.”

01-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR