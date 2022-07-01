Never lose hope

Present at the unveiling of the sculpture were Mr Baldachino, GHA Director General Professor Geoghegan and Minister for Health Albert Isola.

Following their addresses, the sculpture and plaque were jointly unveiled by Mr Baldachino and Minister Isola.

We asked Mr Baldachino how he felt at the unveiling of the sculpture.

“Very emotional, because I have all my friends and my family, and it’s a very emotional journey the one I’ve gone through,” he answered.

“I’m very happy because the whole aim is to help others, to inspire others to never give up not only in cancer, in any illness you might have.”

