‘Draft bill of Penalty Points System complete and ready to go before Parliament’ Minister Balban stated in his budget address

“It has been involved in many projects covering a wide range of responsibilities which included cliff and slope stabilisation schemes within the Upper Rock and Little Bay, the repair of a number of retaining walls, highways resurfacing works, highways maintenance as well as general sewer maintenance and improvement works” the Minister said.In regard to traffic lights and crossing points, Balban stated Technical Services are working with other departments to study the possibility of introducing disabled user-friendly information templates at crossing points.Mr Balban also spoke of the projects that have been carried out relating to the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan during the past year. He spoke of the installation of mobility scooter charging point at Casemates Square, the launch of ANPR Enforcement Camera Vehicle, EV Charging including the five electric vehicle chargers in Midtown Carpark, cycle parking, and changes to the Residential Parking Scheme, including the rollout of Zone 4 and changes to Allow Zone 2 parking in Grand Parade and also the launch of the Pay and Display Payment App and Website.

01-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR