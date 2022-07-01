Clinton lashes out at Government’s ‘Pickpocket Budget’
He highlighted an overspend of £40,000,000 according to the estimated financial outturn for 2022, and in his speech he had strong words on the matters of transparency, borrowing and “waste”.
RENTAL OF OFFICES
Mr. Clinton also addressed the rental of private office space by the Government.
“We also find Mr Speaker that of the nine Government Ministers the majority namely six are in private rented offices as disclosed in answer to my question 269/2022,” he said.
“Mr Speaker the cost of rental of office space by the Treasury department has rocketed from £ 2 million in 2011/12 to £10.5 million in 2021/22. I would welcome an analysis and justification of this number by the Chief Minister,” he later added.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
01-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Never lose hope
- Spain alienates Gibraltar with healthcare decision
- National Economic Plan moving with car factory says Bossano
- Clinton lashes out at Government’s ‘Pickpocket Budget’
- ‘Draft bill of Penalty Points System complete and ready to go before Parliament’ Minister Balban stated in his budget address
- Gibraltar COVID19 Information Update
- New facilities will take sports to new level says Linares
- Reyes hits back at Government on education, sports and National Theatre