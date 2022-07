On Friday, Commodore Steve Dainton bids farewell to The Tower and Her Majesty’s Naval Base after two years as Commander British Forces Gibraltar (BF Gib).

Commodore Dainton arrived in Gibraltar in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He will now head back to the United Kingdom and take up his promotion to Rear Admiral. He left The Tower aboard patrol boat HMS Cutlass with his wife, Caroline, waved off by staff.

