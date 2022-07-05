Ceuta and Melilla seek EU and NATO security

The Spanish government is being urged to pursue a new relationship for Ceuta and Melilla with the European Union and an area of shared prosperity between the enclaves and the neighbouring regions of Morocco. The model for this is the sought-after relationship for Gibraltar and the Campo.

This has emerged in a report entitled “The European consolidation of Ceuta, Melilla and other Spanish territories in North Africa”, which had been released by a think tank called the Observatorio de Ceuta y Melilla.The two Spanish enclaves are not presently included in the EU Customs territory. However, products originating the two territories or in the EU are not subject to duty when imported into the other. The cities are also included in reciprocal free trade agreements entered into by the EU with third countries.

