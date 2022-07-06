EU officers police the border

The border at La Linea will be partly manned by members of European police forces this summer as part of an exchange programme between them.

Many people were surprised on crossing the border into Gibraltar over the weekend to find a French and Italian police officer checking their passports. The two officers apparently speak fluent Spanish. The plan, according to press reports in Spain, is for a German officer to join the exchange scheme as from 1 August.

