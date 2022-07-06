Demonstration over concerns for ‘future of Gibraltar’ takes place

by PANORAMA reporter Some 150 protestors made their way from Casemates Square to the Convent on Monday evening to express concern “with the way our Government is handling many issues without taking the People of Gibraltar into consideration.”

The demonstration, organised by ‘Enough is Enough, a group of concerned Gibraltar Citizens’ started at a later time of 8pm compared to previous demos and saw protesters walk up Main Street to the Convent, where Spokesperson, Jimmy Parody handed a letter to the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel.Participants held banners containing messages such as ‘how much more can we take’, ‘Gibraltar belongs to the people – not to the Government’ and ‘stop Spanish oppression and harassment’, to name a few.

