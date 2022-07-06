Vehicle Fire at Devil’s Tower Road Car Park

by MEGAN STRINGER At 07:49hrs yesterday, Tuesday July 5th, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service Emergency Control Room received a call from a member of the public informing of a fire at Devil’s Tower Road Car Park. The vehicle was a seven seater Renault Espace and the fire appeared to have started inside the seating area, confirmed the GFRS.

Two fire appliances were dispatched and 8 fire-fighters and arrived on scene at 7:53am. The Airport Fire & Rescue Service had also spotted the fire from their location and made their way via the airport to assist with their monitor. The vehicle on fire was located on the top floor of the car park in open air and was well alight. The GFRS made use of the Dry Riser installation in the car park to connect hose and extinguish the fire with the use of a water jet. The fire was fully extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival at the scene.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR