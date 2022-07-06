DPC outline approval triggers Spanish Eastside protest
This is not the first time that Vox has taken aim at the Eastside project. The Spanish right has no interest in any improvement in relations between Gibraltar and Spain. In some cases the constant raising of Gibraltar is for pure ideological reasons and in others it is little more than a useful tool with which to try and garner a cross section of wider support on other areas. The recent elections in Andalucía suggests that those tactics are not working, at least in the region next door.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
06-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- DPC outline approval triggers Spanish Eastside protest
- Vehicle Fire at Devil’s Tower Road Car Park
- Demonstration over concerns for ‘future of Gibraltar’ takes place
- EU officers police the border
- MRS GIBRALTAR CONTESTANTS 2022
- Summary of Picardo in Parliament
- Ceuta and Melilla seek EU and NATO security
- RGP Officer Receives Award