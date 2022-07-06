DPC outline approval triggers Spanish Eastside protest

The news that Madrid has again protested to London at the Eastside project will catch nobody by surprise. There have been protests galore ever since the rubble tip was designated as a prime area for development decades ago. VOX However, this time the details of the protest were revealed in answer to questions in the Spanish Parliament from a group of seven Vox MPs. The questions raised both the Spanish claim to the sovereignty of the waters and the potential environmental effects on the surrounding area. They also queried a potential increase in maritime traffic and the impact on Spanish fishermen.

This is not the first time that Vox has taken aim at the Eastside project. The Spanish right has no interest in any improvement in relations between Gibraltar and Spain. In some cases the constant raising of Gibraltar is for pure ideological reasons and in others it is little more than a useful tool with which to try and garner a cross section of wider support on other areas. The recent elections in Andalucía suggests that those tactics are not working, at least in the region next door.

