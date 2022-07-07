“It really is in everyone’s interest to restore that fluidity at the border” states Deputy Chairman of European Scrutiny Committee

by MEGAN STRINGER David Jones, the Deputy Chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee confirmed to PANORAMA that the overwhelming message the Committee have determined from their visit to Gibraltar this week is the “importance of the border being as free flowing and as fluid as possible.”

Seven members of the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee visited the Rock this week, arriving on Tuesday and departing today. The visit comes after the Committee had received numerous representations from Gibraltar residents, namely, blue ID card holders who had been concerned with their experiences on the Gibraltar-Spain land border.Mr Jones added that the visit is not only regarding issues being faced by non-red ID card holders, but also to do with the treaty as a whole. “But certainly, we did have a number of people write to us to say that they were concerned about their experiences on the border” he said, adding these were mostly people holding blue Gibraltarian ID Cards.

