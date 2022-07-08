No megaphone diplomacy but bones of new treaty already known
The reason for this approach is obvious. There are times when saying too much can undermine the very negotiating points that you seek to protect. As Gibraltar seeks to achieve a treaty to enshrine our future relationship with the European Union, and through that with Spain, the concerns that Mr Picardo has now cannot be too different from those that Mr Caruana had then.
In this instance, however, and stretching back to the Withdrawal Agreement, it is fair to say that Gibraltar has received regular updates on the situation and on the subject matter under discussion. There have already been numerous updates to the Gibraltar Parliament in public and, it has been said, to the Opposition and other interested parties in private.
