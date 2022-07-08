Johnson resigns as U.K. waits for new leader

In the end, the pressure of mounting resignations from his Government proved too great and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned.
However, his delayed action resignation will cause joy in some quarters, sorrow in others and sighs of disbelief all round. Here on the Rock, no matter what his effect on the United Kingdom, the general perception is that Boris has been a good Prime Minister in Gibraltar terms.
SUCCESSION
The details of the succession will be made clear next week by Graham Brady MP, the Chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs. The decision that Johnson has taken to remain in office until a new leader is chosen has led to the odd scenario of new Cabinet appointments being made during the interregnum. The possible contenders for the top job will now start to emerge.
