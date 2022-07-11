Gibraltar continuous to be the barometer of Anglo-Spanish relations

Oh dear, it`s happening all over again. It has been said that leaders need to have "trusted teams that reflect the character and integrity that you would wish to be associated with." I don`t believe that Boris Johnson has been a good judge of character, and for this he is now paying the price; his first was recruiting Dominic Cummings.
Let us not forget also, when Michael Gove his colleague and close friend withdrew his support, in order to run for the leadership himself. The truth is that Boris Johnson is resigning not over his policies but discernment about his character. As far as Gibraltar is concerned, however, I know we are losing a friend.
