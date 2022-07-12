EU treaty talks to spill over into September

The ninth round of negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union about Gibraltar are expected this week. However, reports in the Spanish press suggest that the summer break will mean that the negotiations will then not be renewed until the second half of September.

DELAY

The news of a possible delay to the negotiating process will not come as a surprise to anyone. The superstitious amongst our readers will argue that the talks are jinxed. It took the European Union side all of ten months to agree and approve a mandate for the negotiations which led to the first meeting in Brussels on 11-12 October 2021.

