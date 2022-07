A fire in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve this afternoon was started accidentally - according to investigators at the scene.

At 1744, a member of the public called the RGP’s Control Room to report that there was smoke coming from the area of Bruce’s Farm.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Royal Gibraltar Police were deployed to the area.

