Conservatives vote today amidst Gibraltar link allegations

The first round of voting in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party takes place today, after more than ten candidates originally threw their hats into the ring. The winner will become leader of the Conservative Party on 5 September and then Prime Minister after being appointed by the Queen.

MINISTERS

Six of the eleven original candidates are serving Ministers including two from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The first is the Foreign Secretary herself Liz Truss MP under the catchy slogan "Liz for Leader". The second FCDO Minister standing is Rehman Chishti Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the department. The other four Ministers are the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, Attorney General Suella Braverman, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt, the Minister of State for Trade Policy. There was ongoing speculation that Home Secretary Priti Patel could put her name forward before the deadline closed last night.

13-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR