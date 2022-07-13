Ministry of Equality invites new potential mentors and mentees for Women’s Mentorship Programme fourth cycle to register interest

The Ministry for Equality’s Mentorship Programme for Women is now firmly established and wellknown for its success. The Ministry for Equality is now organizing the commencement of the next cycle, making it the fourth one to be delivered, and is inviting potential new mentors and mentees to register their interest.

This initiative is a key part of the Ministry of Equality’s gender equality strategy and was first announced by the Minister for Equality, the Hon. Samantha Sacramento MP, on International Women’s Day in March 2018.

Since then the Ministry has organized three cycles of the Programme which has seen a total of 89 mentees benefit from the advice and expertise of well-established local and leading professionals.



