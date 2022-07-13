Mobility scooter rally to take place to raise awareness of issues faced by users

A mobility scooter rally, the first of its kind here on the Rock is due to take place tomorrow morning to raise funds and awareness of issues mobility scooter users can face on a daily basis.

Organised by local charity, Caring for Gibraltar, who help people with mental health issues, health issues, people who are struggling financially and homeless people.

Darren Olivero, Treasurer and Administrator of the charity stated that local Janet Federico first came up with the idea and approached Caring for Gibraltar with a view of them organising it, which is what they have been doing.

"It has been in the works for around two months. We had a date originally that we had to postpone" Darren added.



