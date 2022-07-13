Latidos by Teresa Mascarenhas

‘Latidos’ is an anthology of poems which has recently been published by Teresa Mascarenhas.

Consisting of seventy two poems, the anthology ‘opens the way towards introspection and towards reunion with our own selves’.

To learn more about the anthology and her work, we met with Teresa Mascarenhas.

WRITING POETRY

Teresa has been writing poems for many years now, although she noted that she "left it a bit to one side" when she met her husband, who is a songwriter. At the time, she instead wrote song lyrics. Shortly before the pandemic, she caught a chest infection; it was this that got her back to writing.



