Spain ups the ante at sea with new patrol boats

The news that the Spanish Government intends to invest millions of euros in new maritime assets for this area will have caught the attention of the powers that be.

While the legitimate use of such vessels for law enforcement purposes will be welcome and nobody wants the bad guys to have a chance, there is always a residual concern that they may come to be used for political purposes in order to assert Spain’s sovereignty claim to British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW).

MILLIONS

Spain’s Council of Ministers announced this week the purchase of 11 vessels for the Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera, their Customs services. The order, which still has to be built, will consist of 8 fast interceptor vessels and 3 larger patrol boats. They are expected to cost 14.5 million euros and to boast the latest technology in many areas.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR