Launch of the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure Programme 2022

This week saw the launch of the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure programme for children of Gibraltar.

The Stay and Play Programme for pupils of St Martin’s School began on Monday, July 11th, and yesterday, Wednesday, July 13th, the Sports Train side of the programme commenced.

The 2022 edition is stated as being ‘bigger and better than ever.’ PANORAMA spoke with GSLA CEO, Reagan Lima to find out more about what is planned for the programme.

Explaining what the phase ‘bigger and better’ means, Reagan stated that they always try and expand every year, irrespective of Covid.

