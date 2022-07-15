Fifty years an MP and still going strong!

The father of the House is the honorary title which is given to the longest serving member of Parliament in the United Kingdom or indeed in the different Parliaments of the Commonwealth. In Gibraltar, that title is held with some distinction by The Hon Sir Joe Bossano KCMG MP.

FATHER

He has now served for longer than his counterpart the father of the House of Commons at Westminster, Peter Bottomley, who was first elected on a by-election in 1975. This is because Sir Joe was himself first elected in what was known as the "great lie" election of 1972.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR