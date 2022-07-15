HMS Dagger Commissioning Ceremony

The official commissioning ceremony of HMS Dagger took place yesterday morning at Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron HQ, Her Majesty’s Naval Base Gibraltar.

Present at the ceremony was Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy and Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel alongside family, friends and service personnel.

Attendees observed Lieutenant Holden assume command of HMS Dagger and former Mayor of Gibraltar and Miss World 2009, Kaiane Aldorino Lopez was named the Lady Sponsor.

