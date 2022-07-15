Tory race down to five before weekend

ELIMINATED

The latest round of votes saw former Chancellor Rishi Sunak win 101 votes, followed by Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt with 83 and in turn by the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 64. The relatively unknown former equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch came fourth with 49 votes followed by Tom Tugendhat with 32 and then by Suella Braverman with 27 who has been eliminated.

