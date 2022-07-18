Celebrating Neurodiversity in the Classroom

Further to HMGoG’s signing of the Made By Dyslexia pledge and the CPD training on Microsoft’s Made By Dyslexia Awareness, the staff at Hebrew Primary School have started to actively create activities and opportunities to support neurodiversity in the classroom.
With a greater awareness and knowledge on how to adapt their classrooms to be more inclusive, teachers at Hebrew Primary School have been adopting greater multi-sensory approaches to their educational provision.
