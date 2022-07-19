Marina key part of Eastside since 2004

It is a case of three times lucky for the Eastside project which is now going full steam ahead in the preparation of detailed design proposals for full planning approval.

The development now underway is clearly the best on the three that have been on the drawing board so far and the one that has looked most likely to materialise.

PLANNING

When the proposal went to outline planning in April, it went together with a comprehensive and detailed environmental impact assessment. It received outline planning unanimously subject to conditions and the Development and Planning Commission was told that full planning consent would be sought in stages. The ball is now finally rolling on this key project which will add £2.5 billion in value to the economy of Gibraltar over ten years.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR