Local charity The Nautilus Project hosted its third Marine Biology Summer Camp last week, aimed at children between the ages of 7 and 11 years old.

The workshop included snorkelling, beach combing, and amongst other activities.

On Friday, PANORAMA visited the Summer Camp at Sandy Bay beach, where the children were participating in lots of different activities, including a Scavenger Hunt.

19-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR