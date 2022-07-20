Proposed development in Devil’s Tower Road deferred due to height concerns

A planning application for a mix use development on Devil’s Tower Road was deferred at yesterday’s Development and Planning Commission over concerns regarding the proposed buildings height.

The site; 45-55 Devil’s Tower Road, is currently occupied by industrial commercial and retail units associated to Bassadone Group. Outline Planning Permission was granted in December 2019 for a 16-storey building.

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT

The applicant is seeking to construct a 29-storey building, 91m in height, comprising a commercial unit at ground floor with vehicle access and egress to the site, and 170 car parking spaces across the first six floor levels. The 7th to 28th levels feature 139 residential units of 1-3 bedrooms. 246 bicycle spaces were proposed, however no motorcycle parking or indication of passive active EV charging points at this time were stated.

20-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR