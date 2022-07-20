SUMMER SPORTS Gibraltar Petanque Association

Founded in 1999, the Gibraltar Petanque Association has been flying the flag for petanque in Gibraltar for several decades now. To learn more about the Association, we spoke with Matthew Edmundson, who is the Association’s Competitions and Social Media Secretary and a member of its committee.

FOUNDATION

The Gibraltar Petanque Association was established in 1999.

"It was started by a small group of people and they managed to get these premises and it started growing and growing and growing," he explained.

Matthew has been involved with petanque since 2006.

"Me myself I started here in 2006, coincidentally with the actual Summer Sports programme," he said.

