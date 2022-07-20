Gibraltar company in large donation to UK public school

The charity arm of the Gibraltar-based firm Huobi Global has announced a donation to a public school in the UK on the basis of its Gibraltar links.
SCHOOL
The beneficiary of the generous donation has been Stonyhurst College in Lancashire which describes itself as the UK’s leading Catholic boarding and day school for 3 to 18 year olds. The school, which has long-standing connections to the Rock, has this year celebrated its rugby centennial. The funds have been used to construct what is described as a distinctive new player and supporter’s pavilion which will be known as "The Gibraltar Pavilion".
