PAST AND PRESENT: The Cross of Sacrifice

The Cross of Sacrifice is undoubtedly one of Gibraltar’s most prominent monuments. Situated just before the runway crossing, it is seen by all who enter or exit Gibraltar via the land border. This important memorial has an interesting history which spans back one hundred years.

EARLY YEARS

Built by the Royal Engineers, the Cross of Sacrifice was inaugurated on Armistice Day 1922 by the then Governor of Gibraltar, Sir Horace Lockwood Smith-Dorrien. The site - where the Cross is currently and has always been located - had been chosen by Smith-Dorrien the year before.

