Gibraltar based cruise ship sold for over $200 million

CRYSTAL

The vessel was previously owned by Crystal Cruises and was delivered to them in 2021 before the cruise line went out of business as a consequence of the pandemic. It will be recalled that the cruise industry was particularly hardly hit at the time and is only now on the slow path to recovery. The public has retained the powerful image in their minds of port after port turning away cruise ships during 2020 when the vessels were found to have infected passengers on board. Confidence in the industry is returning and this is reflected in the increase in calls at Gibraltar, for instance.



21-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR