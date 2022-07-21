Team Gibraltar swimmers prepare for Commonwealth Games

With just one week until the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games begins, Gibraltarian athletes are preparing to compete in their chosen sports. Leading up to the Games, taking place in Birmingham, UK from July 28th to August 8th, PANORAMA will be speaking to local athletes to find out how they are preparing for the Games plus more.

Five swimmers make up part of Team Gibraltar, these being Matt Savitz, Jordan Gonzalez, Aidan Carroll, John Paul Balloqui and Asia Kent.

JOHN PAUL BALLOQUI

John Paul is based in the UK, so the majority of his training has taken place with the University of Bath swim team. He said: "I have taken the decision to continue my training with the University team as here in the UK I can better focus on my training and therefore, prepare myself to be at my best for the games."



21-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR