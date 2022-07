At approximately 10:45 yesterday, we suffered a failure on a High Voltage cable which provides power to the LNG terminal facility at North Mole.

At the time, power was being generated using natural gas. The interruption of power supply to the facility in turn interrupted the gas supply to the North Mole Power Station, resulting in fuel starvation to the engines thus causing a major power outage.



MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR