Sea level rises could make Gibraltar an island

Europe is burning. This week the UK reached record temperatures and issued a red alert for heat for the first time ever. Spain, France, Portugal and Italy have gone up in flames. The effects of climate change are already all around us.

The global warming of the planet will have consequences for Gibraltar also. In the past, there have been global trends and events from which the Rock has emerged relatively unscathed and this has often led to a sense of complacency. However, there can be little doubt that the climate crisis which is already upon us will impact Gibraltar as well.

