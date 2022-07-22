Launch of the RGP’s ‘Inspire’ scheme

This voluntary scheme, named ‘Inspire’, aims to provide the women of the RGP with the knowledge, skills, confidence and motivation to achieve their professional and personal goals. Ultimately, it is hoped that more women will consider a full career in policing and that more women will be promoted to senior ranks within the RGP. On its first day, 16 female RGP officers have already signed up to the Inspire programme as well as several members of the RGP’s civilian support team and some GDP officers.

