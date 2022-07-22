Gibraltar Defence Police Recruits Passing Out Parade

In a brief ceremony, last Friday, at the Gibraltar Defence Police Headquarters in Her Majesty’s Naval Base, GDP’s Chief of Police Rob Allen presented new recruits with their certificates for completion of their initial training, and for the latest recruits their first warrant cards.
Speaking to the new recruits in the presence of family members, the Chief of Police first welcomed Commodore Tom Guy RN, who has recently taken over as Commander British Forces Gibraltar.
