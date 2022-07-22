Danza Academy Impressive Examination Results Certificate Ceremony at The Convent

Danza Academy students received their Royal Academy of Dance Classical Ballet and their Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing Modern Theatre Dance Exam Certificates at the Convent Ballroom on Thurs 7th July 6 pm .As is now tradition the Certificates were presented by His Excellency The Governor David Steel.

Danza students took these exams in June 2021 at the end of the pandemic. The Academy was able to arrange for International Examiners to travel to Gibraltar in those delicate times. The Academy only recently received these Certificates from the world renown bodies which are the exam systems used by major vocational dance schools in the U.K. Danza is proud to be able to offer top tuition in these under their one roof.

65 students took approximately 200 exams. Many students took 3 and even 4 exams. All dancers received Merits and Distinctions.

