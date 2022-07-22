Naomi Duarte Summer Painting Exhibition winner Woman of the Week

This week’s Woman of the Week is local artist, Naomi Duarte, who recently won the Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition.
BACKGROUND
Naomi noted that ever since she was a little girl she has been drawing, observing, capturing and documenting the world around her. She studied art at both GCSE and A-Level and continued into higher education, undertaking a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art and an Art History Masters.
"It [art] was very prominent in my family" Naomi began, adding: "My father, my aunt and uncle used to paint - but most notably, my Grandad. He was a painter... So it has been very prominent and nurtured, which I am very grateful for.
