Naomi Duarte Summer Painting Exhibition winner Woman of the Week

 Friday, July 22, 2022 - 08:57
This week’s Woman of the Week is local artist, Naomi Duarte, who recently won the Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition.

BACKGROUND

Naomi noted that ever since she was a little girl she has been drawing, observing, capturing and documenting the world around her. She studied art at both GCSE and A-Level and continued into higher education, undertaking a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art and an Art History Masters.

"It [art] was very prominent in my family" Naomi began, adding: "My father, my aunt and uncle used to paint - but most notably, my Grandad. He was a painter... So it has been very prominent and nurtured, which I am very grateful for.

