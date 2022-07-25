As part of the Summer Sports programme, the Rookie Lifeguard Course has been held at the GSLA GASA indoor pool. The course, which has been carried out on behalf of the Royal Life Saving Society [RLSS] of Gibraltar, has been jointly run by Lifeguard Trainer Assessors and Rookie Lifeguard Instructors Norbert and Mike Sene. We spoke to Norbert during the course’s final session on Friday to learn more.
COURSE
“We’re part of the Royal Life Saving Society of Gibraltar and with that we do both lifeguarding and first aid in mainly to do with water environments,” Norbert explained.
We asked him about the activities which the children have been doing as part of the course.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
25-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR