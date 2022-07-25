As part of the Summer Sports programme, the Rookie Lifeguard Course has been held at the GSLA GASA indoor pool. The course, which has been carried out on behalf of the Royal Life Saving Society [RLSS] of Gibraltar, has been jointly run by Lifeguard Trainer Assessors and Rookie Lifeguard Instructors Norbert and Mike Sene. We spoke to Norbert during the course’s final session on Friday to learn more.