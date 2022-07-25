Week 2 of Sports Train at Bayside Sports Complex

Last week saw Week Two of the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure Programme, and around the Rock various activities were taking place to keep children entertained this summer.

Sports Train, a free programme of sporting activities including fitness and fun for children and young people continues to be held at the Bayside Sports Complex on weekday mornings from 10am to 12.30pm.Sean Morillo, Sports Leader for the programme explained to PANORAMA that they have four different age groups, 5 to 6, 7 to 8, 9 to 10 and the last group is for children over the age of 11.

