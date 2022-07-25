Holly O’Shea - Gibraltar’s first weightlifter at the Commonwealth Games

Holly O’Shea is the first athlete from Gibraltar who will compete in the sport of weightlifting, and additionally made history by becoming Gibraltar’s first qualified athlete to qualify for the Commonwealth Games with weightlifters required to obtain a Commonwealth ranking to compete.

This year, a change in protocol at the Games meant the Commonwealth Games Federation announced that competing teams will be able to have two flag bearers, one male and one female. Thus, Holly is Gibraltar’s female bearer, whilst the male will be cyclist, Derek Barbara.The Weightlifting competition is scheduled to take place between July 30th and August 3rd 2022, and is spread across sixteen weight classes (eight per gender). The competition Holly will be participating in is the 71kg, which is being held on Monday August 1st starting at 7:30pm.

25-07-22 PANORAMA GIBRALTAR